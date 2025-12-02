Katalog firm
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Inżynier Oprogramowania Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States w Teladoc Health wynosi od $102K year dla Software Engineer I do $223K year dla Staff Software Engineer. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $185K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Teladoc Health. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Software Engineer I
(Poziom początkujący)
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Pokaż 3 Więcej poziomów
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Harmonogram Uprawnień

33%

ROK 1

33%

ROK 2

33%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Teladoc Health, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.00% rocznie)

  • 33% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.00% rocznie)

  • 33% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.00% rocznie)



Uwzględnione Stanowiska

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Oprogramowania w Teladoc Health in United States wynosi rocznie $248,500. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Teladoc Health dla stanowiska Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States wynosi $157,000.

Inne zasoby

