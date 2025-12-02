Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States w Teladoc Health wynosi od $102K year dla Software Engineer I do $223K year dla Staff Software Engineer. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $185K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Teladoc Health. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Software Engineer I
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ROK 1
33%
ROK 2
33%
ROK 3
W Teladoc Health, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
33% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.00% rocznie)
33% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.00% rocznie)
33% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.00% rocznie)
Uwzględnione StanowiskaZgłoś Nowe Stanowisko
