Teladoc Health
  • Pensje
  • Menedżer Produktu

  • Wszystkie pensje Menedżer Produktu

Teladoc Health Menedżer Produktu Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Menedżer Produktu in United States w Teladoc Health wynosi od $178K year dla Product Manager II do $253K year dla Staff Product Manager. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $186K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Teladoc Health. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Pokaż 3 Więcej poziomów
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Harmonogram Uprawnień

33%

ROK 1

33%

ROK 2

33%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Teladoc Health, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.00% rocznie)

  • 33% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.00% rocznie)

  • 33% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.00% rocznie)



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Produktu w Teladoc Health in United States wynosi rocznie $264,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Teladoc Health dla stanowiska Menedżer Produktu in United States wynosi $182,000.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Teladoc Health

Inne zasoby

