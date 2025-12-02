Katalog firm
Techstars
  Pensje
  Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka

  • Wszystkie pensje Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka

Techstars Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka in United States w Techstars wynosi $225K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Techstars. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Łącznie rocznie
$225K
Poziom
-
Podstawa
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$45K
Lata w firmie
4 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
25 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Techstars?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka w Techstars in United States wynosi rocznie $305,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Techstars dla stanowiska Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka in United States wynosi $192,500.

Inne zasoby

