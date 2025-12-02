Katalog firm
Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Analityk Danych in Brazil w TechnipFMC wynosi R$184K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w TechnipFMC. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
TechnipFMC
Data Scientist
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Łącznie rocznie
$33.4K
Poziom
-
Podstawa
$29.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$4.2K
Lata w firmie
0 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
0 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Analityk Danych w TechnipFMC in Brazil wynosi rocznie R$274,803. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w TechnipFMC dla stanowiska Analityk Danych in Brazil wynosi R$184,314.

