Tech Mahindra
  • Pensje
  • Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka

  • Wszystkie pensje Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka

Tech Mahindra Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka in India w Tech Mahindra wynosi ₹367K year dla U1. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Tech Mahindra. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Średnie Całkowite Wynagrodzenie

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Typowy Przedział
Możliwy Przedział
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Typowy Przedział
Możliwy Przedział
Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Tech Mahindra?

Uwzględnione Stanowiska

Zgłoś Nowe Stanowisko

Współpracownik

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka w Tech Mahindra in India wynosi rocznie ₹451,864. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Tech Mahindra dla stanowiska Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka in India wynosi ₹318,270.

Inne zasoby

