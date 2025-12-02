Wynagrodzenie Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka in India w Tech Mahindra wynosi ₹367K year dla U1. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Tech Mahindra. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025
Średnie Całkowite Wynagrodzenie
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
