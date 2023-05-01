Katalog firm
TCP Software
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o TCP Software, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    Humanity Scheduling is a demand-driven employee scheduling solution powered by TCP Software, which has been providing flexible workforce management solutions and mobile timekeeping for 35 years. TCP Software is trusted by 30,000 customers and millions of users, delivering best-in-class technology and support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sector. TCP Software acquired Humanity in 2020, adding to its suite of time tracking and employee scheduling solutions for Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, and other industries.

    tcpsoftware.com
    Strona internetowa
    1988
    Rok założenia
    751
    Liczba pracowników
    $100M-$250M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla TCP Software

    Powiązane firmy

    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby