Stats Perform Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Stats Perform wynosi od $34,667 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Technolog Informacyjny (IT) na dolnym końcu do $135,675 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Stats Perform. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/9/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $54.6K
Technolog Informacyjny (IT)
$34.7K
Menedżer Produktu
$136K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Stats Perform jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $135,675. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Stats Perform wynosi $54,571.

