SSAI Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w SSAI wynosi od $49,750 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Redaktor Techniczny na dolnym końcu do $100,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników SSAI. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/30/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $100K
Projektant Produktu
$80.4K
Redaktor Techniczny
$49.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w SSAI jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $100,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w SSAI wynosi $80,400.

