SRI International
SRI International Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w SRI International wynosi od $100,667 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Sprzętu na dolnym końcu do $271,350 dla Menedżer Programów Technicznych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników SRI International. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/30/2025

Inżynier Sprzętu
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Analityk Danych
Median $150K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $125K

Naukowiec Badawczy

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inżynier Biomedyczny
$128K
Inżynier Chemik
$124K

Inżynier Badawczy

Inżynier Mechanik
$154K
Menedżer Projektu
$196K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$271K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w SRI International jest Menedżer Programów Technicznych at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $271,350. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w SRI International wynosi $150,000.

Inne zasoby

