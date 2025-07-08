Katalog firm
Square Yards Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Square Yards wynosi od $2,754 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT) na dolnym końcu do $83,714 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Square Yards. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/30/2025

Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$2.8K
Inżynier Sprzedaży
$12.1K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$83.7K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Square Yards jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $83,714. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Square Yards wynosi $18,844.

