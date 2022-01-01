Katalog firm
Snowflake
Snowflake Benefity

Szacunkowa całkowita wartość: $2,595

Ubezpieczenia, zdrowie i wellness
  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

    Offered by Cigna or Kaiser HMO (CA only). From Cigna can choose between HDHP with HSA or PPO

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary up to $1M

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental PPO

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP. 1 exam/y and Up to $180/y for frames

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer. $2,000 for those who cover dependents

  • Pet Insurance

    Offered by Nationwide

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 70% up to $3,500/w and LTD with 60% up to $25,000/m

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x base salary up to $1M

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

    26 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to 25 sessions per year for therapy and coaching

    • Dom
  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $10,000 reimbursement of qualified expenses per adoption or surrogacy. Two times maximum.

  • Remote Work

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Military Leave

    • Finanse i emerytura
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k

    No match policy

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Dodatki i zniżki
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • Inne
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

