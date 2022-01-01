Katalog firm
ShipBob Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w ShipBob wynosi od $24,430 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $215,321 dla Architekt Rozwiązań na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników ShipBob. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/30/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $171K
Analityk Biznesowy
$142K
Analityk Danych
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Projektant Produktu
$149K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $115K
Menedżer Projektu
$59.2K
Sprzedaż
$214K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$193K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$215K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w ShipBob jest Architekt Rozwiązań at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $215,321. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w ShipBob wynosi $149,250.

