Katalog firm
Roblox
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę

Roblox Benefity

Porównaj

Szacowana wartość całkowita: $13,074

Ubezpieczenie, zdrowie i wellness
  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Health Insurance

    Anthem Blue Cross HMO 10 / PPO 250 / HDHP 2800 or Kaiser Permanente HMO 30

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through Delta Dental.

  • Vision Insurance

    VSP Core and VSP Enhanced options.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,500

    $1,500 per year contributed by employer. $3,000 for employee + dependents.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability: up to $2,500 weekly, administrated by Larkin. Long-Term Disability: up to $12K monthly, administrated by Lincoln Financial Group.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2 x annual salary, up to $1M.

  • Life Insurance

    2 x annual salary, up to $1M.

  • Pet Insurance

    Offered through Fetch.

    • Dom
  • On-Site Laundry

  • Fertility Assistance

    Partnered with Carrot to provide family forming and fertility benefits and a 100% of eligible expenses up to a $50,000 lifetime maximum.

    • Finanse i emerytura
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary 100% match for the first 3% and 50% match for the next 2%

    • Dodatki i zniżki
  • Employee Discount

    • Inne
  • Lifestyle Spending Account

    Roblox provides an annual allowance to cover perks and lifestyle benefits. In 2024, employees have access to a $1,200 allowance.

  • Donation Match

    • Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Roblox

    Powiązane firmy

    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Robinhood
    • Snap
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby