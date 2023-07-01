Katalog firm
Rippey AI
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o Rippey AI, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Strona internetowa
    2019
    Rok założenia
    52
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

