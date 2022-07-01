Katalog firm
Ridgeline
Ridgeline Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Ridgeline wynosi od $93,465 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Projektant Produktu na dolnym końcu do $241,200 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Ridgeline. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/29/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $164K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Obsługa Klienta
$206K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Projektant Produktu
$93.5K
Menedżer Produktu
$141K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$169K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$241K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Ridgeline jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $241,200. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Ridgeline wynosi $164,000.

Inne zasoby

