RiceTec
    O firmie

    RiceTec pioneers advanced hybrid rice technology, delivering high-yield, climate-resilient seed solutions to farmers across the globe. Our innovative genetics combine superior productivity with enhanced disease resistance, empowering growers to maximize profitability while addressing global food security challenges. Through cutting-edge research and sustainable practices, we partner with agricultural communities to optimize rice production, reduce environmental impact, and ensure prosperous harvests. RiceTec: Cultivating tomorrow's rice, feeding today's world.

    ricetec.com
    Strona internetowa
    1990
    Rok założenia
    287
    Liczba pracowników
    Centrala

