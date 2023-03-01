Katalog firm
Rice University
Rice University Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Rice University wynosi od $32,000 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $97,013 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Rice University. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/29/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $32K

Naukowiec Badawczy

Inżynier Chemik
Median $36K

Inżynier Badawczy

Analityk Danych
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Asystent Administracyjny
$48.1K
Inżynier Biomedyczny
$51.7K
Analityk Danych
$58.8K
Analityk Finansowy
$77.4K
Inżynier Geolog
$66.7K
Inżynier Mechanik
$34.8K
Projektant Produktu
$79.6K
Menedżer Produktu
$97K
Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Rice University jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $97,013. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Rice University wynosi $49,910.

