Rho Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Rho wynosi od $100,500 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Projektant Produktu na dolnym końcu do $201,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Rho. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/29/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $201K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Danych
$121K
Analityk Finansowy
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Projektant Produktu
$101K
Menedżer Produktu
$139K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Rho jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $201,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Rho wynosi $139,300.

