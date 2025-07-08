Katalog firm
Rhenus Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Rhenus wynosi od $40,200 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Architekt Rozwiązań na dolnym końcu do $92,772 dla Menedżer Analityki Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Rhenus. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/29/2025

Księgowy
$43.3K
Analityk Danych
$53.3K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$59.5K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$40.2K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Rhenus jest Menedżer Analityki Danych at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $92,772. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Rhenus wynosi $53,251.

