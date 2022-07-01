Katalog firm
Replicant
    Replicant is a Conversational AI technology that works out of the box to solve customer problems over the phone. The platform lets you offer high-touch customer service without hiring, offshoring, or adding complex technical infrastructure to your call center.Replicant's state-of-the-art AI voice technology enables full phone conversations between a bot (the “Thinking Machine”) and a customer by listening to questions, thinking fast, taking action, and providing a rewarding, real answer in a pleasant voice.Replicant was founded in 2017 on the belief that machines are ready to have useful, complex conversations that will transform the way they interact with the world. With a highly-skilled team of deep thinkers, we're tackling a $300 billion industry using powerful machine learning algorithms and a keen ear for the aesthetics of voice communication. Stop leaving your customers navigating a complex IVR just to keep them waiting for an agent, and start saving your business time and money at the greatest scale.Our production stack includes Haskell, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Python. We have offices in San Francisco, Toronto, and Waterloo, a diverse team and a big challenge ahead.

    http://www.replicant.ai
    Strona internetowa
    2017
    Rok założenia
    150
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

