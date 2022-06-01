RELEX Solutions Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w RELEX Solutions wynosi od $54,378 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $195,840 dla Inżynier Sprzedaży na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników RELEX Solutions. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/1/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
