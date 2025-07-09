Katalog firm
Regus
Regus Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Regus wynosi od $37,253 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Zarządca Nieruchomości na dolnym końcu do $125,625 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Regus. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/25/2025

Menedżer Produktu
$126K
Zarządca Nieruchomości
$37.3K
Sprzedaż
$53.3K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Regus jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $125,625. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Regus wynosi $53,265.

