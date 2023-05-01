Katalog firm
QVC
QVC Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w QVC wynosi od $15,217 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Obsługa Klienta na dolnym końcu do $101,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników QVC. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/28/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $101K
Analityk Biznesowy
$83.6K
Obsługa Klienta
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analityk Danych
$62.6K
Analityk Finansowy
$40.2K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$46.9K
Rekruter
$24.1K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$87K
Badacz UX
$84.6K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w QVC jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $101,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w QVC wynosi $62,616.

Inne zasoby

