Katalog firm
Qenta
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o Qenta, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    Qenta is a financial technology company that aims to digitize all assets and transactions globally. It operates through three integrated segments: Qenta Digital Assets, Qenta Payments, and Qenta Capital & Risk Management. Qenta offers specialized hedging products, cashless payments processing, multi-token wallets, and patented asset tokenization solutions. It has offices and operations in 17 countries and more than 400 employees. Qenta aims to create borderless and democratized financial ecosystems to elevate global businesses and citizens.

    qenta.com
    Strona internetowa
    2016
    Rok założenia
    351
    Liczba pracowników
    $50M-$100M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Qenta

    Powiązane firmy

    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Uber
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby