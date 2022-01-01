Katalog firm
Prudential Financial
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Prudential Financial Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Prudential Financial wynosi od $37,332 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Sprzedaż na dolnym końcu do $241,200 dla Operacje Marketingowe na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Prudential Financial. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inżynier Oprogramowania
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Programista Kwantytatywny

Analityk Danych
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuariusz
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analityk Finansowy
Median $80K
Analityk Biznesowy
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $178K
Menedżer Projektu
Median $130K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $210K
Rozwój Biznesu
$110K
Analityk Danych
$101K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$161K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$118K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$177K
Bankier Inwestycyjny
$226K
Prawny
$166K
Operacje Marketingowe
$241K
Projektant Produktu
Median $132K
Rekruter
Median $122K
Sprzedaż
$37.3K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$104K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$117K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$199K
Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka
$109K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Prudential Financial jest Operacje Marketingowe at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $241,200. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Prudential Financial wynosi $131,417.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Prudential Financial

Powiązane firmy

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.