Princeton Identity
    O firmie

    Princeton Identity is a biometric identity management company that uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to simplify identity management for businesses, organizations, and borders. Their software and hardware provide versatile identity authentication solutions for physical security and access applications. They have proven installations worldwide and offer system solutions for various applications, including mobile access control, corporate and industrial workplaces, airports, and border control.

    http://princetonidentity.com
    Strona internetowa
    2016
    Rok założenia
    31
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

