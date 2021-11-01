Katalog firm
Premera Blue Cross Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Premera Blue Cross wynosi od $99,700 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $206,427 dla Menedżer Programu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Premera Blue Cross. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/12/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $99.7K
Architekt Rozwiązań
Median $205K
Aktuariusz
$162K

Analityk Danych
Median $172K
Menedżer Produktu
$164K
Menedżer Programu
$206K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$159K
Badacz UX
$111K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Premera Blue Cross jest Menedżer Programu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $206,427. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Premera Blue Cross wynosi $162,767.

