PNM Resources Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w PNM Resources wynosi od $46,976 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Sprzętu na dolnym końcu do $79,600 dla Inżynier Mechanik na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników PNM Resources. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/27/2025

Inżynier Sprzętu
$47K
Inżynier Mechanik
$79.6K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w PNM Resources jest Inżynier Mechanik at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $79,600. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w PNM Resources wynosi $63,288.

