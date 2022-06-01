Katalog firm
pMD
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o pMD, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    At pMD, we’re on a mission to improve the health care experience for everyone by making it easy for providers to deliver, and patients to receive great care, in any setting.With that said, we know that great patient care begins well before the patient steps foot in the door and after they leave. From patient intake to getting paid, pMD has all the tools and services you need to run your medical practice in one place. With fewer systems involved, there is less room for errors, inefficiencies, and headaches all around.

    http://www.pmd.com
    Strona internetowa
    1998
    Rok założenia
    570
    Liczba pracowników
    $50M-$100M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla pMD

    Powiązane firmy

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby