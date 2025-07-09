Pluxee Wynagrodzenia

Katalog firm
Wynagrodzenie w Pluxee wynosi od $16,108 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $158,426 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Pluxee. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/29/2025

Operacje Biznesowe
$39.8K
Menedżer Produktu
$158K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$16.1K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Pluxee jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $158,426. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Pluxee wynosi $39,781.

