Plusgrade Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Plusgrade wynosi od $54,223 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT) na dolnym końcu do $94,020 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Plusgrade. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/29/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $94K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$54.2K
Projektant Produktu
$63K

Menedżer Produktu
$81.6K
Rekruter
$65.3K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Plusgrade jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $94,020. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Plusgrade wynosi $65,325.

