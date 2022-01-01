Katalog firm
Plus500 Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Plus500 wynosi od $48,847 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Finansowy na dolnym końcu do $375,320 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Plus500. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/29/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $122K
Analityk Finansowy
$48.8K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$375K

Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Plus500 jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $375,320. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Plus500 wynosi $122,165.

Inne zasoby

