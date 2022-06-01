Katalog firm
Plug Power
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Plug Power Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Plug Power wynosi od $52,260 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Biznesowy na dolnym końcu do $233,825 dla Menedżer Projektu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Plug Power. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inżynier Mechanik
Median $87K
Analityk Biznesowy
$52.3K
Analityk Danych
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menedżer Projektu
$234K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$86.5K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Plug Power jest Menedżer Projektu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $233,825. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Plug Power wynosi $87,000.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Plug Power

Powiązane firmy

  • ThoughtWorks
  • Voya Financial
  • Carrier
  • Ecolab
  • NextEra Energy
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plug-power/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.