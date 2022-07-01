Katalog firm
Plexure
Plexure Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Plexure wynosi od $73,410 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $123,469 dla Architekt Rozwiązań na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Plexure. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/28/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $73.4K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Architekt Rozwiązań
$123K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Plexure jest Architekt Rozwiązań at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $123,469. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Plexure wynosi $98,439.

