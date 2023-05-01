Philo Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Philo wynosi od $174,870 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Projektant Produktu na dolnym końcu do $281,400 dla Analityk Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Philo. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/26/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
