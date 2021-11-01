Katalog firm
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Philip Morris International wynosi od $13,750 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Księgowy na dolnym końcu do $475,124 dla Operacje Biznesowe na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Philip Morris International. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/26/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $70K
Księgowy
$13.8K
Operacje Biznesowe
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Analityk Biznesowy
$38.9K
Rozwój Biznesu
$206K
Operacje Obsługi Klienta
$23.3K
Analityk Danych
$47.6K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$267K
Analityk Finansowy
$21.1K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Operacje Marketingowe
$82.3K
Inżynier Mechanik
$47.1K
Menedżer Produktu
$60.3K
Menedżer Projektu
$51.6K
Zarządca Nieruchomości
$120K
Rekruter
$92.4K
Sprzedaż
$49.1K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$124K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$110K
Badacz UX
$142K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Philip Morris International jest Operacje Biznesowe at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $475,124. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Philip Morris International wynosi $60,300.

Inne zasoby

