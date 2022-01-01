Phase2 Wynagrodzenia

Katalog firm
Wynagrodzenie w Phase2 wynosi od $127,000 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $221,100 dla Sprzedaż na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Phase2. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/26/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $127K
Rozwój Biznesu
$171K
Projektant Produktu
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Sprzedaż
$221K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Phase2 jest Sprzedaż at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $221,100. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Phase2 wynosi $151,253.

