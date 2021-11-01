Katalog firm
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Peapod Digital Labs wynosi od $89,550 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rozwój Biznesu na dolnym końcu do $233,750 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Peapod Digital Labs. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/26/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $132K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $234K
Projektant Produktu
Median $140K

Rozwój Biznesu
$89.6K
Analityk Danych
$138K
Operacje Marketingowe
$130K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$162K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying role reported at Peapod Digital Labs is Menedżer Produktu with a yearly total compensation of $233,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Peapod Digital Labs is $138,067.

Inne zasoby