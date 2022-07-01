Katalog firm
Payzer
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    • O firmie

    Payzer is the All-in-One Financial Tool that helps contractors grow their business. Payzer offers Mobile & Online Payments, Automatic Payment Plans, Instant Financing, and a whole lot more!Payzer’s mobile app and cloud-based platform allows customers to accept credit cards, debit cards, and electronic checks in the field or at the office. Using your mobile app or pc, provide instant financing options in seconds and close more sales. Payzer can even help you control purchases by issuing Payzer debit cards to your employees and subcontractors. You can instantly transfer money to their cards, automatically track company purchases, and zero the balance when they're done. Payzer now also offers Payzerware, our All-In-One Management Tool! The end-to-end tool to launch your service business forward. We provide easy-to-use software, world class support, and secure payments through our own gateway. Features include Scheduling, Dispatch, Customer Management, Invoicing, Sales Proposals, Maintenance Plans, Reporting, and so much more!No contract. No hidden fees. No brainer.

    https://payzerware.com
    Strona internetowa
    2012
    Rok założenia
    150
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

