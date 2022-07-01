Katalog firm
Passport
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Passport Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Passport wynosi od $24,120 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $169,540 dla Zasoby Ludzkie na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Passport. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analityk Danych
$24.1K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$170K
Marketing
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menedżer Produktu
$156K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$45.5K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$166K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Passport jest Zasoby Ludzkie at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $169,540. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Passport wynosi $129,130.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Passport

Powiązane firmy

  • Stripe
  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/passport/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.