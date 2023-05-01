Katalog firm
Passport Shipping
Passport Shipping Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Passport Shipping wynosi od $29,553 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $111,806 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Passport Shipping. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/25/2025

Menedżer Produktu
$112K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$29.6K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Passport Shipping jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $111,806. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Passport Shipping wynosi $70,680.

