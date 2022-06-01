Katalog firm
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w PandaDoc wynosi od $26,928 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Badacz UX na dolnym końcu do $150,750 dla Analityk Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników PandaDoc. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/26/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $84K
Sprzedaż
Median $111K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $98.8K

Asystent Administracyjny
$42.7K
Analityk Danych
$151K
Analityk Danych
$47.8K
Projektant Produktu
Median $51K
Menedżer Projektowania Produktu
$82.4K
Menedżer Produktu
$52.4K
Rekruter
$55K
Badacz UX
$26.9K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w PandaDoc jest Analityk Danych at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $150,750. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w PandaDoc wynosi $54,978.

Inne zasoby