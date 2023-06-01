Katalog firm
Oregon Venture Fund
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    O firmie

    Oregon Venture Fund is a successful venture capital fund that invests $15-20 million annually in promising startups and growth companies in Oregon and Southern Washington. It has created over 4,200 jobs and is backed by leaders in Oregon's business, technology, and entrepreneurial communities. Its largest investors include the State of Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, and Meyer Memorial Trust. OVF launched Oregon Venture Fund XII in 2018 to accommodate additional institutional investors and family offices.

    https://oregonventurefund.com
    Strona internetowa
    2007
    Rok założenia
    124
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Inne zasoby