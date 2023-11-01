Katalog firm
onepoint Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w onepoint wynosi od $25,099 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $51,761 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników onepoint. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/28/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $47.6K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Analityk Danych
$25.1K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$48.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menedżer Produktu
$51.8K
Sprzedaż
$50.3K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$47.7K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w onepoint jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $51,761. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w onepoint wynosi $47,982.

Inne zasoby

