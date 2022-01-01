Katalog firm
Nova Credit
Nova Credit Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Nova Credit wynosi od $110,550 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $174,125 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Nova Credit. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/23/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $135K
Analityk Danych
$113K
Prawny
$143K

Marketing
$156K
Menedżer Produktu
$174K
Rekruter
$111K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Nova Credit jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $174,125. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Nova Credit wynosi $138,784.

