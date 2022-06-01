Katalog firm
Nortal Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Nortal wynosi od $38,904 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $121,605 dla Zasoby Ludzkie na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Nortal. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/9/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $78K
Analityk Danych
$77.3K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$122K

Menedżer Projektu
$41.3K
Rekruter
$38.9K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$81.9K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Nortal jest Zasoby Ludzkie at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $121,605. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Nortal wynosi $77,644.

Inne zasoby