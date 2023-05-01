Katalog firm
NiSource
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    O firmie

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Strona internetowa
    1912
    Rok założenia
    7,272
    Liczba pracowników
    $1B-$10B
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Inne zasoby