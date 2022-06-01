Katalog firm
Nintex
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Nintex Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Nintex wynosi od $52,380 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in Malaysia na dolnym końcu do $199,000 dla Marketing in United States na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Nintex. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Obsługa Klienta
$117K
Analityk Danych
$54K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Marketing
$199K
Menedżer Produktu
$177K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$86.3K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$52.4K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Nintex jest Marketing at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $199,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Nintex wynosi $86,255.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Nintex

Powiązane firmy

  • Xoriant
  • Chargebee
  • 3Pillar Global
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nintex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.