Ninja Van Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Ninja Van wynosi od $25,831 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Projektant Produktu na dolnym końcu do $145,972 dla Rozwój Korporacyjny na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Ninja Van. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/24/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Analityk Biznesowy
$44K
Rozwój Korporacyjny
$146K
Marketing
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Projektant Produktu
$25.8K
Menedżer Produktu
$41.1K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$40K
Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Ninja Van jest Rozwój Korporacyjny at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $145,972. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Ninja Van wynosi $42,544.

Inne zasoby

