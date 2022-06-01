Katalog firm
NielsenIQ Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w NielsenIQ wynosi od $15,060 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $393,838 dla Sprzedaż na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników NielsenIQ. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/24/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $15.1K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Danych
Median $132K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Architekt Rozwiązań
Median $24.3K
Rozwój Biznesu
$95.8K
Obsługa Klienta
$24.4K
Sukces Klienta
$72.8K
Analityk Danych
$21.8K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$154K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$101K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Projektant Produktu
$147K
Menedżer Programu
$56.6K
Menedżer Projektu
$101K
Sprzedaż
$394K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$52K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$152K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$56.9K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w NielsenIQ jest Sprzedaż at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $393,838. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w NielsenIQ wynosi $95,787.

